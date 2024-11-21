49ers QB Purdy appears to leave practice with shoulder injury

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy appeared to experience discomfort in his right shoulder as he threw some passes before the start of 49ers practice on Thursday.

San Francisco's head athletic trainer, Dustin Little, was seen rubbing Purdy’s throwing shoulder. Then, Purdy left the field before the start of practice.

Purdy’s status for the 49ers’ critical Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers appears to be in question due to the condition of his right shoulder.

Backup quarterback Brandon Allen would get the start if Purdy were unable to play.

Purdy took part in limited practice on Wednesday, but did not throw any passes during the warm up periods in which reporters were allowed to observe.

Coach Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism on Wednesday that Purdy would be able to play against the Packers when asked about his level of concern.

“Not much right now,” Shanahan said. “We’ll see how this week goes. But he is limited today, so I think that's good news.”

Purdy has started all 10 games for the 49ers this season. He is completing 66 percent of his pass attempts for 2,613 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He also has run the ball 51 times for 267 yards, with a team-leading four touchdowns on the ground. In 16 games last season, he rushed for 144 yards on 39 attempts.

Allen, 32, has made just nine starts in his NFL career. His last start was in the final week of the 2021 season, when he completed 15 of 29 pass attempts for 136 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions for the Cincinnati Bengals in a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Allen beat out Joshua Dobbs for the backup job to open the regular season.

