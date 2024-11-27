Purdy not throwing during 49ers practice, limited to handoffs

SANTA CLARA — The early portion of Wednesday’s practice produced no encouraging signs for 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Brandon Allen, Joshua Dobbs and practice-squad quarterback Tanner Mordecai took turns making throws during the warmup periods of 49ers practice, while Purdy was limited largely to a couple of handoffs.

Purdy sustained a right shoulder injury in the 49ers’ Week 11 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and does not appear to be making noticeable improvements even after sitting out the team’s game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Purdy threw a little bit on Monday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. But it does not appear as if the quarterback's physical condition is allowing him to ramp up his throwing regimen.

Allen, who took the first-team reps at the beginning of practice, would start on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills if Purdy is unable to play, Shanahan said this week.

Allen started and played every snap in the 49ers’ 38-10 loss to the Packers. He completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 199 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Purdy stood to the back on Wednesday as the 49ers’ quarterbacks went through some footwork drills with short passes. He threw one short toss before the quarterbacks worked on some handoff drills.

Purdy underwent an MRI examination last Monday that did not reveal any structural damage, Shanahan said. He had another MRI later in the week after his shoulder condition did not improve.

“We always get more than one when you get one and it seems all right, then you have some pain later in the week,” Shanahan said. “So you get another one to make sure you didn't miss anything. And so, that's what he did after the Thursday practice.”

The 49ers will have practices Thursday and Friday before departing for Buffalo. The 49ers ruled Purdy out before leaving for Green Bay last week.

