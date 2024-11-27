Purdy, Greenlaw limited in Wednesday's 49ers practice

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy is scheduled for limited practice on Wednesday as the 49ers return to work after a disastrous game in Green Bay.

Purdy, who sustained a right shoulder injury in the 49ers’ game Nov. 17 against the Seattle Seahawks, was inactive for the team’s 38-10 loss to the Packers.

Purdy had two MRI examinations last week, with the second scan coming after his shoulder did not improve as expected. There was no structural damage revealed.

Shanahan said the level of Purdy’s on-field participation on Wednesday will be determined by how the early portion of practice goes.

The 49ers officially opened the practice window for linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who sustained a torn Achilles tendon in the Super Bowl. Greenlaw is scheduled for limited practice and will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and defensive end Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) are out of practice on Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether they will play on Sunday.

Left guard Aaron Banks and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott remain in the NFL’s concussion protocol after sustaining injuries in the 49ers’ 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (knee) and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee) are out from practice. Running back Christian McCaffrey will be held out of practice for a veteran rest day.

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing has been cleared to return to practice after sustaining a concussion in the 49ers’ Week 11 loss to the Seahawks.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Guard Dominick Puni (shoulder) and defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin) are scheduled for limited work at Wednesday’s practice.

If Purdy doesn't play against the Bills, veteran quarterback Brandon Allen will make his second consecutive start for the 49ers, Shanahan said.

Allen completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 199 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Green Bay.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward is scheduled for a full practice and could return to action this week. Ward has not played since the 49ers’ Oct. 27 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

49ers participation report

No practice

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

LG Aaron Banks (concussion)

DE Nick Bosa (hip/oblique)

DL Kevin Givens (groin)

DT Jordan Elliott (concussion)

CB Deommodore Lenoir (knee)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee)

RB Christian McCaffrey (rest)

Limited

QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder)

RG Dominick Puni (shoulder)

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles)

DT Kevin Givens (groin)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast