Brees explains how NFL teams could learn from 49ers' Purdy situation

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees is back with more support of 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy.

In a story published Tuesday, Brees told Saints Wire’s Crissy Froyd why NFL teams can glean valuable insight from Purdy’s unique journey and current situation.

“So, if he gets into a situation in San Francisco where he’s got a great offense, great run scheme, great head coach and he’s got all this high-level experience, that equates to success right away,” Brees told Froyd. “I think there’s a lot that can be learned from that story when you talk about how you draft guys and the situations you put them in.”

Brees admires how Purdy has flourished within the 49ers’ offense since the franchise selected him with the final pick -- No. 262 overall -- in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback essentially explained that, while not calling Purdy a “game manager,” the 2023 NFL MVP finalist demonstrates a player benefitting from a favorable situation, hence serving as an example of what teams should try to create for their early-career quarterbacks.

Obviously, Purdy wasn’t a top prospect drafted into a mess of an offense, let alone an organization. Instead, the Iowa State product was greeted by offensive-minded coach Kyle Shanahan and his high-powered offense consisting of running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle. While the 2024 NFL season was a failure for San Francisco for a plethora of reasons, the 49ers have had big-picture success with Purdy and Co.

Purdy is due for a massive contract extension this offseason for good reason; he works well with what he has, and Brees loves that about the 25-year-old.

“This is the way I look at Brock Purdy. Every single time he stepped on the field in college, he was an underdog,” Brees told Froyd. “So, here’s a guy who always had to play kind of with an edge, with a chip on his shoulder. … (He just) maximized everything about what they (the Cyclones) were doing offensively in order to win these games. And he’s very cerebral.

Purdy’s dominance at Iowa State -- 12,170 yards and 81 touchdowns over four seasons -- caught Brees’ attention and has carried over under the NFL spotlight.

Brees hopes more teams and executives take note of Purdy’s San Francisco “situation,” which already has netted the 49ers a Super Bowl appearance.

