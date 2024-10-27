Report: Ward could be 49ers trade candidate amid slow 2024 start

The 49ers potentially can move on from one of their defensive standouts ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.

Star San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward, a second-team All-Pro last campaign, is a player to monitor because of his expiring contract and rocky play, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported.

“In the wake of Brandon Aiyuk’s season-ending knee injury, fellow receiver Deebo Samuel is likely off the table," Russini wrote in an article published Saturday. "However, cornerback Charvarius Ward, a second-team All-Pro in 2023 who has had a rough start this season, has an expiring contract and might draw interest."

Ward is in the final season of his three-year, $40.5 million contract. Whoever would be trading for the 28-year-old would be acquiring a rental.

Through six games, Ward has zero interceptions and five pass breakups; he had five and 23, respectively, during the 2023 campaign. Fellow cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir, Isaac Yiadom and rookie Renardo Green have been more than serviceable, too, making Ward somewhat expendable.

Money, of course, might be the biggest factor surrounding Ward’s future with San Francisco.

“With Javon Hargrave out for the season, the Niners need help in the trenches, ideally in the form of a defensive tackle who can also provide a pass-rushing push,” Russini wrote. “At the same time, given the salary-cap reckoning coming after the season -- Brock Purdy is eligible for a massive contract extension -- they might be tempted to listen if other teams inquire about some of their high-salaried veterans.”

The 49ers don’t have to trade anyone.

Running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, among San Francisco’s other key players, still are to return during the 2024 NFL season; president of football operations John Lynch, at least, believes health naturally will give the 49ers a boost.

But the 49ers are 3-4 and haven’t looked like last season’s 12-5 team.

Trading Ward -- or another star -- at the deadline should be considered. The seven-year veteran simply hasn’t met the standards of his pricy contract and could walk next offseason.

