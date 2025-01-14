49ers interview Broncos assistant for special-teams opening

The 49ers on Monday interviewed their second candidate for the team’s vacant special teams coordinator position in two days.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch conducted a virtual interview with Denver Broncos special teams assistant Chris Banjo, the team announced.

The 49ers have completed an interview with Chris Banjo for the team’s Special Teams Coordinator position. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 13, 2025

The Broncos were eliminated from the NFL playoffs with a 31-7 loss at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Banjo, 34, completed his second season on the Broncos' staff. He began coaching after a 10-year NFL playing career with the Green Bay Packers (2013-16), New Orleans Saints (2016-18) and Arizona Cardinals (2019-22).

The 49ers now have satisfied the requirements of the Rooney Rule, which stipulates two external minority candidates must be interviewed for any vacant coordinator position. The 49ers now are free to hire a new special teams coordinator at any time.

The 49ers on Sunday interviewed Detroit Lions assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins for the position. Modkins has spent the past four seasons working under Lions special teams coordinator Dave Kipp.

Modkins, 29, is the son of longtime NFL assistant coach Curtis Modkins, who served as 49ers offensive coordinator in 2016 under head coach Chip Kelly.

Former 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen is considered a top candidate for San Francisco's open special teams coordinator position.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The 49ers fired special teams coordinator Brian Schneider on Jan. 6, the day after the end of the 2024 NFL regular season. Schneider spent three seasons with the 49ers. He was hired to replace Richard Hightower, who served in that role for the previous five seasons.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast