Former NFL quarterback and current Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms explained to fellow NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio on Monday why he believes the 49ers had a great 2025 NFL Draft.

“I thought the San Francisco 49ers absolutely crushed the draft,” Simms told Florio on "PFT Live." “They got back to their roots. This is what they were. This is what [head coach Kyle Shanahan] and [president of football operations and general manager John Lynch] took over. This is how the team was formed. A bunch of badasses on the defensive side of the ball. Let’s accumulate that, let’s kick the crap out of everybody else.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“They’ll get over to the offensive side of the ball in a year. But Shanahan’s awesome, he can cover some holes over there with how he coaches.”

San Francisco had a defensive-oriented draft intended to address the team’s faulty run defense from the 2024 season. Starting with Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams at pick No. 11, the 49ers took five defenders to start their draft and six by its end.

Simms, admittedly high on San Francisco’s 2025 draft, explicitly detailed certain traits of the newest 49ers that stood out to him.

“Mykel Williams, big badass MOFO off the edge from Georgia to start,” Simms told Florio. “Alfred Collins, big bad ass MOFO from Texas in the middle of the defense. Nick Martin, our kind of guy that we talk about with the 49ers – linebacker, a little smaller, kamikaze, throws his body around everywhere. CJ West, a great D-tackle from Indiana, who’s really good, undersized, disrupt-the-play kind of guy.”

In English? Simms believes the 49ers nailed their 2025 draft.

It's safe to say Simms is way higher on San Francisco’s decision-making than Pro Football Focus, which gave the 49ers a league-worst D grade.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast