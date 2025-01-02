CMC shows love to ASU running back Skattebo after Peach Bowl

Arizona State star running back Cam Skattebo earned praise from 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey after his dominant New Year’s Day performance against Texas in the Peach Bowl.

And before leaving everything on the line against the Longhorns, the Sun Devils legend showed up to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium wearing a San Francisco McCaffrey jersey -- which the 49er loved.

Here’s how McCaffrey showed Skattebo love in a pair of Instagram story posts.

#49ers Christian McCaffrey approves of Cam Skattebo rocking his jersey 👏 pic.twitter.com/gQIaNHOVjJ — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) January 2, 2025

Cam Skattebo is a big Christian McCaffrey fan 🫡 pic.twitter.com/uvgRL915qq — Alex Tran (@nineralex) January 2, 2025

Real recognize real.

Skattebo capped off his phenomenal collegiate career with a performance for the ages. He rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, threw a 42-yard touchdown pass on a trick play and even caught eight passes -- including one he took for 62 yards -- for 99 yards.

McCaffrey, seemingly an idol of Skattebo, made sure his soon-to-be NFL colleague was recognized for his Herculean efforts.

Furthermore, it appears Skattebo is a 49ers fan. After all, he is a NorCal native from Rio Linda and graduated from Rio Linda High School before spending two seasons with Sacramento State. Skattebo, too, looks like a member of the Faithful, judging by who he follows on Instagram.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For now, Skattebo and McCaffrey are fans of each other and two of the best running backs at their respective levels of competition.

But they can be teammates at some point. Who knows what San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan and president of football operations/general manager John Lynch will do come the 2025 NFL Draft.

Surely, the 49ers would like more running back depth given the current injury-riddled team.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast