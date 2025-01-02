Christian McCaffrey

CMC shows love to ASU running back Skattebo after Peach Bowl

By Joaquin Ruiz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Arizona State star running back Cam Skattebo earned praise from 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey after his dominant New Year’s Day performance against Texas in the Peach Bowl.

And before leaving everything on the line against the Longhorns, the Sun Devils legend showed up to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium wearing a San Francisco McCaffrey jersey -- which the 49er loved.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Here’s how McCaffrey showed Skattebo love in a pair of Instagram story posts.

Real recognize real.

Skattebo capped off his phenomenal collegiate career with a performance for the ages. He rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, threw a 42-yard touchdown pass on a trick play and even caught eight passes -- including one he took for 62 yards -- for 99 yards.

San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel 17 hours ago

Lynch firmly states Deebo will return to 49ers in 2025

Javon Hargrave 17 hours ago

Lynch confirms 49ers' plan to release Hargrave in offseason

McCaffrey, seemingly an idol of Skattebo, made sure his soon-to-be NFL colleague was recognized for his Herculean efforts.

Furthermore, it appears Skattebo is a 49ers fan. After all, he is a NorCal native from Rio Linda and graduated from Rio Linda High School before spending two seasons with Sacramento State. Skattebo, too, looks like a member of the Faithful, judging by who he follows on Instagram.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For now, Skattebo and McCaffrey are fans of each other and two of the best running backs at their respective levels of competition.

But they can be teammates at some point. Who knows what San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan and president of football operations/general manager John Lynch will do come the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Surely, the 49ers would like more running back depth given the current injury-riddled team.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Christian McCaffrey
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us