49ers' offensive stars didn't meet fans' expectations vs. Packers

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

With Brock Purdy sidelined due to a right shoulder injury, the 49ers needed their skill position players to step up against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

That didn't happen, for the most part.

Ahead of the 49ers' blowout 38-10 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field, NBC Sports Bay Area asked the Faithful who the most important offensive player would be in the game.

Forty-seven percent of voters picked Christian McCaffrey, but the star running back managed just 68 all-purpose yards (31 rushing yards on 11 carries and 37 receiving yards on three receptions) and lost a fumble late in the game.

Tight end George Kittle put forth the best performance of any 49ers' offensive player, but it wasn't enough. He finished with 82 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

Jauan Jennings, who entered Sunday's game as the 49ers' leading receiver, caught five passes for 40 yards.

The roughest game came from Deebo Samuel, who had just one reception for 21 yards on four targets. He let a Brandon Allen pass go through his hands and Packers safety Xavier McKinney intercepted it, returning it 48 yards.

San Francisco fell to 5-6 with the loss in Green Bay, forcing the 49ers to look at each remaining game on the schedule as a must-win.

If McCaffrey, Kittle, Jennings and Samuel aren't able to step up down the stretch, the 49ers will get an early start on the offseason.

