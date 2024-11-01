Check out Bay Area sports stars epic 2024 Halloween fits

Halloween is one of the most celebrated holidays of the year, giving people of all ages the opportunity to dress up and display a creative side to their personalities. Bay Area sports stars are no exception, with a handful fully committing to the fall festivities in full regalia.

Star 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has yet to make his 2024 NFL season debut, but certainly deserves an All-Pro nod for his Halloween costume. McCaffrey and his wife Olivia paid tribute to the classic film "Wizard of Oz," dressing up as the Tin Man and Dorothy.

McCaffrey and Culpo weren't the only 49ers to rock a coordinated fit as George Kittle wore a Mandalorian, a bounty hunter from the Star Wars universe. Kittle's wife Claire joined in on the theme, sporting a Princess Leia costume.

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin went deep into their bag for a classic costume pairing, respectively dressing as Vinny Gambini and Mona Lisa Vito from the movie "My Cousin Vinny."

Right guard Spencer Burford took the horror route for his costume, dressing up as Jasob Vorhees from the "Friday The 13th" franchise.

Kings NBA All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox and his family dressed as "The Flinstones" with his wife Recee dressed as Velma, son Reign as Bamm-Bamm and daughter Poppy as Pebbles.

Even former Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford got in on the action, taking inspiration from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" with his family.

Which costume was your favorite?

