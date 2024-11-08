49ers star CMC ready to go after dark times during injury rehab

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers completed their Friday practice, and running back Christian McCaffrey got in one final workout before departing for the Week 10 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McCaffrey said the types of his workouts have changed as he manages the condition that kept him out of action for the 49ers' first eight games of the 2024 season.

“I’ve changed a good amount,” McCaffrey said of his workout regimen. “I’m figuring it out every day. All I know is I got a good routine right now and I feel good, and that’s all that matters.”

McCaffrey said he experienced some dark times while missing most of training camp and going on injured reserve on Sept. 14 due to bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

On Sunday, he’ll be doing what he always does on the football field, and that’s running to daylight.

“I think about football every day of my life,” McCaffrey said. “It consumes about 98 percent of my life. So when it doesn’t go right, it can be very tough. But all I know is it makes you realize how blessed and fortunate you are to play when you are on that field. So I’m happy to be back.”

"It can be dark sometimes."



McCaffrey was the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, as he rushed for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns while also catching 67 passes for 564 yards and seven scores.

He was inactive for the 49ers’ season opener against the New York Jets and was placed on injured reserve before their Week 2 game, which requires a player to miss at least four games.

McCaffrey expressed gratitude to the organization, namely general manager John Lynch, coach Kyle Shanahan, CEO Jed York and the training staff.

“The way they treated everything, the way they went about it was amazing,” McCaffrey said. “Sometimes you need people in your corner that can look after you and maybe they know what’s best for you in times when you’re trying to suck it up and tough something out when it might be risky.”

McCaffrey’s maniacal work ethic is a big reason he has experienced so much success in football. But it might be that his extreme workouts also contributed to his lower-leg issues.

The 49ers designated McCaffrey to return off injured reserve and opened his practice window on Monday. He took part in practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Shanahan said McCaffrey had a good week of practice.

Although he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, McCaffrey is expected to be activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday and see significant action against the Buccaneers.

McCaffrey, 28, underwent treatment in Germany in late September. He did not elaborate on the specifics of the procedures.

“When you’re on IR and you’re hurt, you’ll do anything to come back, so I’m feeling good now and that’s all that matters,” McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey declared himself ready for the final nine games of the regular season.

“I wouldn’t be out here if it were still bothering me,” he said. “I feel great.”

