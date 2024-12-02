49ers to place McCaffrey on season-ending IR with PCL injury

Christian McCaffrey's 2024 NFL regular season is over.

After the star running back left San Francisco's 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium with what the 49ers initially feared to be a season-ending PCL injury, coach Kyle Shanahan made the news official on Monday after McCaffrey underwent an MRI at the team's facility.

In speaking to reporters on a conference call, Shanahan revealed that McCaffrey indeed suffered a PCL injury, which will not require surgery, but will sideline him for six weeks, effectively ending his regular season.

After missing the first eight games of the season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, McCaffrey returned to the field in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 28-year-old, admittedly, did not feel like himself, and his stats in three-plus games reflected as much.

McCaffrey recorded just 50 carries for 202 yards (4.0 yards per attempt) on the ground, with 15 receptions for 146 receiving yards through the air.

In addition to losing McCaffrey, Shanahan also revealed that backup running back Jordan Mason suffered a high ankle sprain and will be placed on injured reserve.

