McCaffrey ruled out of 49ers-Bills game with knee injury

Christian McCaffrey officially has been ruled out after sustaining a knee injury in the second quarter of the 49ers' game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

McCaffrey was playing well until he went down on a carry early in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year knew something was wrong and limped to the 49ers' sideline before heading to the blue medical tent. Soon after, McCaffrey went to the locker room with trainers for further evaluation.

Before exiting the game, McCaffrey had 53 yards on seven carries, including a season-long 19-yard run in the first quarter. He also had two receptions for 14 yards.

McCaffrey missed the first eight games of the 2024 NFL season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis. He returned for the 49ers' Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the dynamic running back hasn't quite looked like himself.

The 28-year-old entered Sunday's game with 149 rushing yards on 43 carries and 132 receiving yards on 13 catches.

The 49ers have had a rough season, and McCaffrey's injury is the latest setback in their attempt to return to the NFL playoffs.