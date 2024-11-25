CMC somberly sits at locker after 49ers' crushing Week 12 loss

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — There is plenty of blame to go around from the 49ers' 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but Christian McCaffrey appeared to be taking it harder than most.

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year was one of the first 49ers players to speak to the media after the game, but once he was done, instead of gathering his belongings and joining his teammates on the bus for their flight home, McCaffrey sat at his locker, silent.

McCaffrey did not speak to teammates, nor look up at the flurry of activity that is a postgame locker room. The 28-year old running back occasionally looked at his phone during the nearly 15 minutes he sat at his locker, but he seemed more consumed with his own thoughts than with what was on the screen.

McCaffrey was held to only 31 yards on 11 carries for a 2.8-yard average. The All-Pro was involved in the passing game with three catches on four targets for 37 yards, but also was responsible for a fumble with just over 10 minutes left in the game.

“Think it starts with each individual,” McCaffrey said when asked about the offense’s dismal performance. “Myself, I just got to be better.”

McCaffrey did not place any blame on backup quarterback Brandon Allen, who stepped in for Brock Purdy as the starter battles through a shoulder injury. Allen completed 17 of his 29 attempts for 199 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

“I thought he did a great job,” McCaffrey said of Allen. “We got to be better for him. I have to be better for him, no matter who is your quarterback.”

Despite his somber demeanor after the game, McCaffrey believes there's still fight left in the 49ers, who now own a 5-6 record amid ever-decreasing playoff hopes.

“There’s always a fight,” McCaffrey said. “It’s one game at a time. Each day you got to wake up, look at yourself in the mirror and get better whether you win or lose. Speaking for me, personally, that’s what I’m going to do.”

McCaffrey and the offense only have a week to figure out how to face a very successful Buffalo Bills team in Week 13, and getting the run game going is a great place to start.

