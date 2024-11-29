Lynch believes McCaffrey is ‘close to busting out' for 49ers

Programming note: Watch Matt Maiocco's full "Game Plan" interview with John Lynch at 9:30 p.m. PT Friday on NBC Sports Bay Area.

SANTA CLARA — Running back Christian McCaffrey has looked nothing like the NFL Offensive Player of the Year through his first three games back on the field.

But 49ers general manager John Lynch said he anticipates McCaffrey will soon experience the same success he’s achieved since the trade that brought him to the organization in 2022.

“My eyes tell me he’s close to busting out,” Lynch said on 49ers Game Plan.

McCaffrey has gained just 149 yards on 43 rushing attempts (3.5 average) while catching 13 passes for 132 yards.

After scoring 21 touchdowns last season, McCaffrey has not gotten into the end zone this season after sitting out the first eight games with Achilles tendinitis in both legs.

“You watch a player like Christian, he didn’t have the foundation of an offseason because this thing started bothering him when it did,” Lynch said. “So you don’t have the foundation, and that’s tough for anyone.

“The good news is, he’s healthy. He has really responded in good fashion. And the last couple games, I think it’s just that we’ve struggled to stay on the field.”

At one point in the first half of the team’s 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the 49ers had just six offensive plays, compared to the Packers’ 33 plays.

The 49ers were not able to move the ball to avoid three-and-out possessions, while the 49ers’ defense could not get off the field.

If the 49ers’ offense starts clicking, McCaffrey’s success would lead to more action for the 49ers’ backups, too.

“I know a lot of people are calling for more J.P. Mason and (Isaac) Guerendo,” Lynch said.

“We’d like to do that as well, but you got to stay on the field and you got to earn the right to do that.”

The 49ers return to action in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills. The 49ers could have an opportunity for success on the ground against a Buffalo defense that is allowing a 30th-ranked 4.9 yards per rushing attempt.

“I think Christian is close,” Lynch said. “He’s too good of a player. And the best thing to me is he’s healthy and you see him getting better and better each week.”

