Kubiak named 49ers' OC; Lombardi replaces Griese as QB coach

The 49ers announced their finalized coaching staff Tuesday and there are a couple of surprises.

Brian Griese, who served as San Francisco's quarterbacks coach the past three seasons, has been replaced by Mick Lombardi. Griese no longer is listed on the 49ers’ coaching staff.

Griese joined the 49ers in 2022 and was uncertain at the end of his first season if he wanted to continue coaching, but he stayed for two more years.

Griese reportedly declined a request to interview for the New York Jets’ head-coaching job this offseason.

Lombardi earned a promotion from his role last season as senior offensive assistant. Before joining the 49ers, he spent two seasons as the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator. He also served as an assistant for San Francisco from 2013 through 2016, the New York Jets from 2017 through 2018 and the New England Patriots from 2019 through 2021.

Coach Kyle Shanahan finalized the expected move in promoting Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator.

Shanahan announced immediately following the season that Kubiak would receive a title promotion from offensive passing game specialist. But the 49ers first had to interview two outside minority coaching candidates.

The 49ers interviewed Iowa State passing game coordinator/wide receivers Noah Pauley and former Oregon wide receivers coach Junior Adams for the offensive coordinator job. Adams has since been hired to Brian Schottenheimer’s staff with the Dallas Cowboys.

Before the 49ers could promote Lombardi to quarterbacks coach, they were required to interview at least one minority candidate. San Francisco interviewed Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach D.J. Williams.

The 49ers also announced Gus Bradley was hired to Robert Saleh’s defensive staff. Bradley’s title is assistant head coach of defense.

The new titles or hires on the 49ers’ coaching staff are:

Colt Anderson, Assistant Special Teams

Ronald Blair III, Special Teams Quality Control

Gus Bradley, Assistant Head Coach of Defense

Ray Brown, Defensive Backs/Cornerbacks

Chris Foerster, Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line

Joe Graves, Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks

Patrick Hagedorn, Chief of Staff, Football

Leonard Hankerson, Wide Receivers/Passing Game Specialist

Andrew Hayes-Stoker, Offensive Assistant/Wide Receivers

Klay Kubiak, Offensive Coordinator

Mick Lombardi, Quarterbacks

Jake Lynch, Defensive Quality Control

Greg Scruggs, Assistant Defensive Line

Jacob Webster, Offensive Quality Control

