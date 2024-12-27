Ravaged 49ers O-line takes another hit as McKivitz misses practice

SANTA CLARA — The depleted 49ers offensive line took another hit during practice this week.

Right tackle Colton McKivitz, who was limited in practice on Thursday, did not practice on Friday due to a knee injury. His availability for the 49ers' game Monday night against the Detroit Lions is in question.

The 49ers figure to send a patchwork offensive line onto the field to face the Lions (13-2) in a game featuring the two teams that met in the NFC Championship Game in January.

The 49ers this week placed 11-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams and his backup, Jaylon Moore, on injured reserve. Neither will be available for the final two games of the season.

The team’s third option at left tackle, Spencer Burford, did not practice Thursday or Friday due to a calf injury.

Left guard Aaron Banks will not play in either of the 49ers’ final two games due to a knee injury.

The 49ers signed offensive linemen Charlie Heck and Matt Hennessy to the active roster this week after adding Austen Pleasants for the team’s Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins.

It is unclear how the 49ers will line up against the Lions on Monday night, and they are running out of options.

If Burford is unable to start at left tackle, Pleasants could make his first NFL start.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Nick Zakelj, a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is likely to make his first career start. He stepped in at left guard after Banks sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins last week.

Center Jake Brendel and right guard Dominick Puni were the only starting offensive linemen who were on the field Friday at the start of 49ers practice.

Heck could be forced into the starting lineup if McKivitz’s knee condition keeps him out of action. Heck is a fifth-year pro who started 21 games over four seasons with the Houston Texans.

The 49ers have four offensive linemen on season-ending injured reserve. In addition to Williams and Moore, the 49ers previously placed Jon Feliciano and Ben Bartch on injured reserve.

Feliciano started seven regular-season games and all three postseason games for the 49ers last season. He did not play a snap for the team this year due to a knee condition.

Bartch stepped in earlier this season when Banks missed time due to a concussion.

49ers practice report

Did not participate

G Aaron Banks (knee)

DE Robert Beal (ankle)

G Spencer Burford (calf)

LB Dre Greenlaw (calf)

FB Kyle Juszczyk (illness)

T Colton McKivitz (knee)

Limited participant

S Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle)

DE Leonard Floyd (ankle)

RB Isaac Guerendo (foot, hamstring)

Full participant

LB Tatum Bethune (knee)

DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique)

DT Jordan Elliott (knee)

S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist)

LB Dee Winters (chest)

Lions practice report

Did not participate

RB David Montgomery (knee)

Limited participant

CB Terrion Arnold (illness)

Full participant

G Graham Glasgow (knee)

WR Kalif Raymond (foot)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast