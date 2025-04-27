Lynch explains why 49ers didn't draft O-lineman until seventh round

SANTA CLARA — They talked about, but never acted on it.

General manager John Lynch on Saturday said he and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan discussed selecting an offensive lineman before the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

But the 49ers went deep into the draft before going with Iowa guard Connor Colby with the 249th overall pick.

“You got to stay true to where you have guys graded — not just take guys just to take them, but to take guys you’re interested [in] at that point,” Lynch said. “It just never really aligned.”

The 49ers have one opening on the offensive line after left guard Aaron Banks left in free agency. The 49ers also have a need at the backup tackle positions.

Within the 49ers' first nine picks, they took three defensive linemen, a linebacker, two defensive backs, a running back, two wide receivers and a quarterback.

It was not until their 10th pick that the 49ers settled on Colby, a 6-foot-5, 310-pounder who exhibits the required athleticism to excel in the 49ers' blocking scheme.

“But there were a number of times that we were interested in adding [an offensive lineman] and it just didn’t come our way,” Lynch said.

“We’re happy to add that. But there were a number of times Kyle and I were talking about that at the end. It just didn’t align and you don’t want to force things. It wasn’t our time for that, other than Connor, and we’ll move forward.”

The 49ers have not taken much action with their offensive line in recent drafts. Last year, the 49ers hit it big with the third-round selection of Dominick Puni, who started all 17 games at right guard.

The 49ers did not select an offensive lineman in 2023. One year earlier, the 49ers picked Spencer Burford and Nick Zakelj.

“We were happy to add Colby,” Lynch said. “We think he’s a really good scheme fit. The great thing about Iowa is they run a lot of outside zone, so you get to see a guy like him do things that we do. And he does them well.”

