Report: Kupp, 49ers rival agree to three-year, $45M contract

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shortly after one star Seahawks wide receiver departed, Seattle wasted no time adding another weapon in the pass game -- a name the 49ers are very familiar with.

All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp and the Seahawks agreed to a three-year $45 million contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday, citing sources.

Kupp spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, winning Super Bowl LVI MVP honors while recording a prolific Triple Crown receiving campaign during the 2021 NFL season.

It has been a game of musical chairs in the NFC West, with Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf and now Kupp all suiting up for different teams after spending the last half decade as the No. 1 option of their respective franchises.

Kupp has dealt with injuries in each of the past three seasons, missing at least five games in every campaign since his sensational 2021 performance.

The 31-year-old still remains a potent threat, and now offers former 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold a reliable option through the air.

While it remains to be seen if Kupp will be able to reach his previous levels in Seattle, it certainly will be an odd sight seeing him in a Seahawks jersey after nearly a decade in Los Angeles.

