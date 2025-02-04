Why Orlovsky believes 49ers should call Rams ‘immediately' about Kupp

After an underwhelming 2024 NFL season, the 49ers vowed to make the necessary moves this offseason to avoid being in this position again next year.

One of those moves, per ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, should be inquiring about Rams star Cooper Kupp after the wide receiver shared Monday that Los Angeles intends to trade him.

Orlovsky listed San Francisco as one of the four teams he views as potential trade destinations for Kupp on Tuesday's "Get Up" segment.

"Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos. If I were one of those four teams, I would be immediately calling," Orlovsky said. "I think he's still a really good player. He's not going to be 2021, triple-crown winner, but very much so a high-end, at worst, No. 2 receiver."

Kupp has spent his entire eight-year pro career with Los Angeles after the Rams selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft. He was the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year just three seasons ago and the hero of Los Angeles' 2022 Super Bowl run.

After his standout 2021 campaign, he signed a three-year, $80.1 million extension that keeps him under contract for the next two seasons. So contractually, it makes sense for Los Angeles to move on and save nearly $30 million in cap space next season.

I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.



Still, if there’s… pic.twitter.com/XWmbGVscGy — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) February 4, 2025

The 49ers signed Brandon Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million contract extension before the start of the 2024 season, but the 26-year-old struggled before sustaining season-ending ACL and MCL tears in Week 7. Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk was "on track" with his recovery in the last update in late December. If he isn't a full go at the start of the 2025 season, the 49ers could turn to Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall.

Deebo Samuel's future with the team is murky, although it appears John Lynch and Shanahan are adamant about keeping him around.

Nonetheless, Orlovsky views Kupp as an instant upgrade to San Francisco's offense.

"San Francisco, what's Brandon Aiyuk's health coming off of his injury? They really only have Pearsall and Jennings," Orlovsky said. "Two good players, but Cooper's immediately an upgrade."

It seems unlikely that Los Angeles would ship its All-Pro receiver to a division rival, but hey, if the sports world has shown us anything as of late, it's to never say never.

