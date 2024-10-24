Why NFL analyst believes trading Kupp to 49ers makes sense for Rams

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

The 49ers could be in the market for a veteran wide receiver, and they might not have to look any further than their own division for a potential trade target.

With the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline less than two weeks away, many anticipate San Francisco looking to add another wide receiver after losing Brandon Aiyuk to a season-ending knee injury in the Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

One wide receiver who could be available to the 49ers, is Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp, who The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Mike Silver and Jourdan Rodrigue reported Tuesday, citing sources, has been discussed in trades with multiple teams.

Now, we know what you're thinking: The Rams never would trade Kupp to an NFC West division rival.

While the 49ers trading for Kupp might be unlikely, ESPN's Seth Walder not only believes it makes sense for the Rams, but that it would be their best option.

“The plethora of playmakers the 49ers appeared to have in August is suddenly thin. Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season (torn ACL/MCL), McCaffrey is still out and Deebo Samuel Sr. is dealing with a form of pneumonia," Walder wrote. "Kupp, who is expected to return soon from an ankle injury, has managed 2.0 yards per route run since the start of 2023 and has long had success under coach Sean McVay, so one would think Kyle Shanahan could get the most out of him, too.

"If the Rams are up for dealing Kupp, San Francisco should be the first place they look; it's better to take draft capital from your rival than anyone else.”

Kupp likely won't come cheap, as the Rams reportedly are seeking a second-round pick for the 31-year-old who has missed four-plus games this season with an ankle injury. He also commands a multi-year contract that has base salaries of $15 million, $12.5 million and $14.85 million over the next three seasons.

The seven-year veteran has been a thorn in the 49ers' side for years, and if the Rams are willing to deal Kupp to a division rival, the 49ers could make a serious run at the former Pro Bowler.

