Report: RFA linebacker Robinson signing one-year 49ers contract

Curtis Robinson reportedly will have a chance to bounce back with the 49ers during the 2025 NFL season.

The 26-year-old linebacker, who was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, is signing a one-year contract with San Francisco, The Athletic's Matt Barrows reported Tuesday, citing a source.

Robinson appeared to be in line for a more prominent role in the 49ers' defense last season before the backup sustained a season-ending torn ACL during a September practice. And with Dre Greenlaw reportedly joining the Denver Broncos in NFL free agency, the 49ers need some linebacker depth.

Before the non-contact injury, Robinson served as a core special-teams player and was on the field for 59 plays in the kicking game across San Francisco's first three contests in 2024.

Before earning a spot on the 49ers' 53-man roster last summer with an impressive training camp, Robinson originally joined San Francisco's practice squad in December 2021 after going undrafted out of Stanford earlier that year. He split time between San Francisco's practice squad and active roster over the next two seasons, appearing in six regular-season games.

