How Prescott, Lamb's struggles mirror Cowboys' slow start

With an important matchup against the 49ers looming, the Dallas Cowboys need Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to return to form.

At 3-3 and coming off an embarrassing blowout loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 6, the Cowboys will face a San Francisco team in desperate need of a win. Despite being the highest-paid quarterback in the league, Prescott has reverted to his old turnover-prone self, already throwing six interceptions this season.

Lamb, who held out of training camp, has regressed a bit through six games compared to last season, registering 32 receptions for 467 yards and two touchdowns this season. Moreover, he has yet to produce the explosive stats that made him into one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers, with zero 100-yard receiving games.

Considering the massive financial investment Dallas made in Prescott and Lamb, the mediocre performances this season do not sit well with owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who knows his team must play a lot better if they want to make the playoffs.

Now with a “Sunday Night Football” matchup against the 49ers ahead, the Cowboys will face another stout defense. San Francisco has had its share of uneven play as well and will be looking to right the ship. Considering that Dallas is off to its worst start since Mike McCarthy’s tenure began, Sunday’s game has a must-win air to it.

San Francisco has owned Dallas in recent years, including a 42-10 drubbing at Levi’s Stadium last season. Nick Bosa and the defense have vowed to play better, so expect another brutal pass rush, forcing Prescott to get the ball out of his hands quickly.

Expect both teams to play with an extra edge considering what is at stake in a crucial mid-season matchup. The loser of the game will be on the outside looking in on the NFC playoff picture, so all eyes will be on the Cowboys and 49ers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.

