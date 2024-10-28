Prescott ‘frustrated' Cowboys squandered chance to beat 49ers again

The 49ers have had the Cowboys' number for years, but quarterback Dak Prescott and Dallas' offense had a chance to end that streak under the bright "Sunday Night Football" lights.

Down six with three minutes remaining in the game, the Cowboys went four-and-out during their most important drive of the night. After the 30-24 loss, Prescott spoke candidly to reporters about the performance.

"I mean, I’m personally frustrated," Prescott said. "Frustrated with myself about my play. I imagine the rest of the guys are frustrated about not getting a win. Two in a row, sitting at 3-4. I can definitely tell you that nobody's shaking or giving up. Frustration is very high. But it's a long season.

"A lot of division games and a lot is still ahead of us. Frustrated, that's the best way that I can put it."

Dallas entered the fourth quarter down by 17 points but scored consecutive touchdowns to cut the deficit to six.

On that final drive, Prescott attempted four straight passes. All incomplete.

After the game, the 31-year-old quarterback detailed what went wrong while maintaining the team still had the utmost confidence it could pull out the comeback victory.

"Yeah. Hell yeah. There's belief. I mean that's all I can ask for," Prescott said. "All this team can ask for is an opportunity ball in our hand down six to go win the game. First one, end cut and got to just put the ball higher or scramble to create something with my legs, being its first down. The second downplay, they did a good job, took [tight end Jake Ferguson] Ferg away underneath, kind of bracketed this corner route, forced me out of the pocket. Third down, liked the matchup, took a shot, and didn't convert it.

"Then on the fourth down, I got pressure early, I had to get out of the pocket and kind of put something up for hopes. Hope that there was contact on the end. Didn't go that way. Two guys on one. They made the plays when they needed to and we didn't."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Against the 49ers, Prescott threw for 243 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Outside of CeeDee Lamb, no other player stood out for Dallas, and its run game struggles continued.

The Cowboys now have fallen to San Francisco for the fourth consecutive time, and if they happen to meet in the playoffs this season, Prescott can turn his frustrations into motivation for the historic NFC rivalry.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast