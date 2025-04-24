San Francisco 49ers

Who 49ers surprisingly select in Jeremiah's final 2025 mock draft

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the 2025 NFL Draft mere hours away, one prominent expert has the 49ers making a surprising selection in the first round.

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah has San Francisco using the No. 11 overall pick to select North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“The 49ers’ offensive line needs an influx of young talent with Trent Williams approaching his age-37 season, Aaron Banks departing in free agency and Brock Purdy getting set to sign a massive extension. Zabel can step in and start at guard from Day 1," Jeremiah writes.

Considering Zabel has not been linked to the 49ers in any mock drafts until now, his potential selection comes as a bit of a surprise.

While San Francisco needs help on the offensive line, previous draft projections had the franchise picking more established linemen from NCAA FBS schools, not an FCS school like North Dakota State. In recent days, the team was projected to select defensive lineman Walter Nolen of Ole Miss.

At 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds, Zabel certainly possesses the size to become an impact player on the offensive line. He posted impressive marks at the NFL Scouting Combine and is projected to be a starting offensive tackle in the league.

Jeremiah is among the foremost experts on the NFL draft, so there might be something to his latest mock.

San Francisco 49ers

nfl draft 2 hours ago

Predicting all 11 of 49ers' 2025 NFL Draft picks in annual seven-round mock

Fred Warner 18 hours ago

Warner details Saleh's message to 49ers' defense upon return

Protecting quarterback Brock Purdy is one of the top items on San Francisco’s offseason to-do list, so the potential selection of Zabel makes sense. Armed with 11 overall selections in the draft, the 49ers have a lot of holes to fill after a big exodus of veterans in free agency.

Zabel would be a solid way to start things off on draft night.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

San Francisco 49ers
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us