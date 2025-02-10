Deebo FaceTime's Brown after Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win

Deebo Samuel was in a celebratory mood after the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

Not only did Philadelphia defeat Kansas City, a team Samuel and the 49ers have lost to twice in recent Super Bowls, but Samuel's good friend, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, won his first championship.

It appears Samuel was one of the first people, not at the game, to congratulate Brown, and shared his recorded FaceTime call with Brown to his Instagram story on Sunday night.

#49ers WR Deebo Samuel congratulates AJ Brown on his IG story after the Super Bowl 🤝 pic.twitter.com/C7Zu89xrX3 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) February 10, 2025

Samuel made it no secret who he was rooting for in the big game, and arrived to Super Bowl media week wearing Brown's Eagles jersey.

Deebo Samuel is here at Super Bowl LIX wearing an AJ Brown jersey pic.twitter.com/Ls3zF0eH2y — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 5, 2025

The 49ers wide receiver has faced off against Brown and the Eagles multiple times in recent years, including a lopsided NFC Championship Game loss that ended San Francisco's 2022 NFL season, before Samuel and the 49ers got revenge in a blowout 42-19 win on Dec. 3, 2023.

However, if Samuel were to face off against Brown and the Eagles again, it appears it will be with a different team, as the star receiver reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers in his exit interview after the 2024 season.

Perhaps Brown and Philadelphia might be interested?

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast