Deebo Samuel

Deebo offers matter-of-fact answer about 49ers return in 2025

By Jennifer Lee Chan

NBC Universal, Inc.

SANTA CLARA — As far Deebo Samuel is concerned, the wide receiver will be back with the 49ers for the 2025 NFL season.

The All-Pro has not yet met with president of football operations/general manager John Lynch or coach Kyle Shanahan, but Samuel had a short and to-the-point answer when asked if there were any questions regarding his future with San Francisco.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“No, no questions at all,” Samuel said.

Samuel had a challenging 2024 season, as did the team, hauling in 51 of his 81 targets for 670 yards and three touchdowns. The South Carolina product also carried the ball 42 times for 136 yards and a rushing touchdown, which is significantly lower than his 12 total touchdowns in 2023.

Samuel is under contract through the 2025 season after signing a three-year, $71.5 million extension in 2022 following a dramatic hold out. The 49ers have a potential opt-out built into the contract if they want to move on from the receiver, but a dead cap hit of over $31 million seems preventable.

The 49ers head into the 2025 season hoping for more depth at the wide receiver position than they did in 2024, after Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall missed a significant time due to injuries.

Jauan Jennings and Jacob Cowing round out the group that remains under contract in 2025, which makes keeping Samuel a logical decision with Aiyuk’s return timetable unknown.

San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel 17 hours ago

Lynch firmly states Deebo will return to 49ers in 2025

Javon Hargrave 17 hours ago

Lynch confirms 49ers' plan to release Hargrave in offseason

Shanahan is set to speak later in the week to discuss his plans for the upcoming offseason.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Deebo Samuel
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us