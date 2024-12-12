Five 49ers to watch in Week 15 NFC West showdown vs. Rams

The 49ers will not be able to win the NFC West on Thursday night, but they can remain alive in the race for another week.

The Los Angeles Rams make their annual trek to Levi's Stadium for a late-season game that finds both teams battling for their postseason lives.

The Rams are coming off a 44-42 shootout victory over the Buffalo Bills, while the 49ers finally put together a good showing in a 38-13 victory over the woeful Chicago Bears.

At 6-7, the 49ers can pull into a tie for second place with the Rams. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers at a division-leading 8-5.

"I know there's been talk about desperation around the building ever since that game this past Sunday," 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said.

”I haven't really talked about it much, because I felt like that was already the feeling the last few weeks. It just hadn't really come together like you wanted it to.”

It must come together Thursday night and for the remainder of the season if the 49ers are going to advance to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

And here are five players to watch as the 49ers look to get back to the .500 mark on the season:

CB Renardo Green

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In the first meeting between these teams, the Rams played without their two best wide receivers, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

Instead, it was Tutu Atwell who stepped up in a big way with four catches for 93 yards.

Shortly thereafter, rookie cornerback Renardo Green replaced Isaac Yiadom in the 49ers’ nickel defense.

This figures to be Green’s stiffest challenge of the season, as he will play a lot and he will find himself matched against Kupp or Nacua in a lot of different situations.

Kupp averages seven catches and 73 yards a game, while Nacua is checking in with 6.8 catches and 88.5 yards.

It will be a great test for Green, who figures to be a full-time starter in the 49ers’ defense next season.

LT Jaylon Moore

With All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game, the 49ers will again turn to Jaylon Moore for the starting assignment.

Moore is a fourth-year player who is scheduled for unrestricted free agency in the offseason. He could attract some attention if he continues to play well.

This will be Moore's 10th career start and his career-high fourth in any one season.

The Rams will go up against Moore with a balanced and well-rounded front that includes Byron Young, Kobie Turner and Jared Verse, who have combined for 15.5 sacks.

Moore must hold down the protection of quarterback Brock Purdy’s blind side in order to allow him ample chances to get the ball down the field.

S Ji’Ayir Brown

Safety Ji’Ayir Brown started each of the 19 previous games in which he appeared before last week.

Brown found himself on the sideline when the starters were introduced for the Week 14 game against the Chicago Bears. The 49ers opted to go with rookie Malik Mustapha and Talanoa Hufanga at the safety positions.

On Thursday, Brown figures to be right back as a starter with Mustapha out for the game due to chest and shoulder injuries.

Brown’s second NFL season has been one marked by inconsistency. The 49ers need him to be a long-term starter, but he must prove to them he is a reliable option.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will look to exploit any weakness in the 49ers’ defensive backfield, so Brown must be up to the challenge.

WR Deebo Samuel

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel admitted to frustration at the low level of his output this season. He went to social media to express that he is not “struggling,” he feels as if he is not getting enough opportunities.

He should get plenty of opportunities on Thursday with running back Isaac Guerendo nursing a foot sprain coming out of the 49ers’ victory over the Chicago Bears.

Samuel’s lines of communication are open with coach Kyle Shanahan and Purdy, and both want to see him get the ball in situations where he can make a difference.

“I want Deebo to do Deebo things,” Purdy said. “I love my guy and I'm going to do everything I can to give him the ball.”

Samuel will get some handoffs, where he has found little room to run this season. He is averaging just 2.9 yards per carry, and he has just 11 catches for 85 yards over his past four games.

LB Dre Greenlaw

The 49ers opened the practice window for linebacker Dre Greenlaw on Nov. 27. On Wednesday, he took part in a full practice and appears to be ready to make his season debut.

Greenlaw has not stepped on the field for the 49ers since the Super Bowl, when he sustained a torn Achilles after registering three tackles in the first 12 plays of the game.

Greenlaw is set to make his return against the Rams -- a game in which the 49ers are clinging to a slim playoff hope.

And he will not just be eased back into the action.

Greenlaw and the 49ers’ defense will be up against Rams running back Kyren Williams, the NFL’s fifth-leading rusher with 1,013 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 49ers expect Greenlaw to help tighten up the team’s third-down and red-zone defenses as well as bring an unmatched passion and aggression to a defense that needs to step up.

The 49ers need a jolt of energy, and Greenlaw will do his part to supply it on Thursday night.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast