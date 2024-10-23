49ers star Deebo wholesomely consoles young fantasy football manager

It's been a rough season for a lot of fantasy football managers as some of the NFL's biggest stars have suffered injuries through the first seven weeks of the 2024 season.

And that includes numerous 49ers players.

One of the latest San Francisco stars to miss time is wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who suited up for Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium, but did not play due to an illness.

Samuel later was admitted to a local hospital on Sunday night after the game with pneumonia before he was discharged on Tuesday.

Fortunately for Samuel and the 49ers, the wide receiver appears to be OK. However, unfortunately for one young fantasy football manager who went viral on TikTok after his father posted a video of him upset over his team's performance, Samuel's absence from the game -- plus other injuries to players and poor performances from others -- might have resulted in his team losing this week.

This kid was sad about his fantasy team’s players getting hurt and Deebo responded 🥹



(via Bill Parsnells/TT)

"Buddy, what's the matter?" the father asked.

"I'm done with fantasy football!" the son said.

Father: "What happened?"

Son: "Everything! All my players are getting hurt and they're like some of the best ones."

Father: "Who's hurt now?"

Son: "Chris Godwin's hurt, now Deebo Samuel's in the hospital and C.J. Stroud can't do anything!"

Father: "C.J. Stroud's sucking right now?"

Son: "And Courtland Sutton!"

Father: "Hey, you've got to look at the waiver wire and keep it moving. That's all you can do."

Samuel, as shown in the video, responded by commenting "I'm okay buddy!!!!"

While it's unclear when Samuel will return to the field, it appears the 49ers wide receiver will not miss much time -- if any at all.

However, in regards to the rest of the young fantasy football manager's team ... good luck, kid.

