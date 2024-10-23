49ers practice report: Deebo, Kittle, Jennings not participating

SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has a chance to return to action this week as he recovers from a bout with pneumonia.

“He’s doing better than you’d expect with that stuff,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday.

Samuel was part of a lengthy list of 49ers players who were not scheduled to practice on Wednesday.

Tight end George Kittle (foot) and wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hip) were among those not scheduled to practice due to injuries. Wide receiver Chris Conley (ankle) was expected to see limited practice.

Samuel was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening with fluid in his lungs. He was treated for pneumonia until his release from the hospital on Tuesday.

The 49ers (3-4) return to action against the Dallas Cowboys (3-3) on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco hopes Jennings will be available to return this week from a hip injury that kept him out of the 49ers’ Week 7 game. Jennings has appeared in six games with two starts. He has 25 catches for a team-leading 404 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Jennings will be counted upon to be a starter for the remainder of the season.

Rookie Ricky Pearsall will slide into the role as the 49ers’ No. 3 receiver.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season after sustaining a severe knee injury in the 49ers’ 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The 49ers placed him on injured reserve on Wednesday and promoted rookie defensive lineman Evan Anderson from the practice squad to take his roster spot.

Aiyuk faces a lengthy rehabilitation from the injury, which consists of tears to the ACL and MCL in his right knee.

Shanahan announced the team’s preliminary participation report early Wednesday afternoon:

No practice

K Jake Moody (ankle)

WR Deebo Samuel (illness, wrist)

WR Jauan Jennings (hip)

TE George Kittle (foot)

DL Kevin Givens (groin)

S George Odum (knee)

LT Trent Williams (rest day)

Limited

DL Nick Bosa (elbow)

RB Jordan Mason (shoulder)

WR Chris Conley (ankle)

