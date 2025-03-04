Deebo Samuel

Deebo downplays 49ers animosity rumors after Commanders trade

By Taylor Wirth

Deebo Samuel wanted to clear the air on his way out.

After the 49ers agreed to trade the veteran wide receiver to the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Samuel posted on X to clarify the status of his relationship with coach Kyle Shanahan and president of football operations/general manager John Lynch.

Samuel's tenure with the 49ers had its fair share of peaks and valleys, including multiple trade requests, injuries, and underperformances, but it also consisted of a breakout 2021 NFL season that included Pro-Bowl and All-Pro nods, all while the do-it-all receiver helped revolutionize the position.

Through it all, Samuel has maintained his appreciation for the coach and general manager who selected him in the No. 36 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

And he wants to make that clear as he begins his next chapter in Washington.

