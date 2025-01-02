49ers star Deebo reveals his votes for NFL MVP, OPOY awards

Deebo Samuel's picks are in.

The star 49ers wide receiver revealed who he believes should win NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year on the latest episode of his "Cleats & Convos" show.

“If it ended right now, I’m going [Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson], for sure,” Samuel told co-host Liv Moods. “And then, Offensive Player of the Year, I’m going to go [Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley], with my eyes closed.”

Samuel is speaking for most of America with those selections.

Already a two-time MVP, Jackson is wrapping up arguably his best season yet and currently has propelled the Ravens to an 11-5 record. The seven-year veteran has completed 300 of 442 passes (67.9 percent) for 3,955 yards and 39 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also has run the ball 130 times for 852 yards and four touchdowns, bringing his totals from scrimmage to 4,807 yards and 43 scores.

Samuel, though, really likes Barkley for MVP, too, but understands that the award tends to go to quarterbacks.

“I think the MVP is like a quarterback award,” Samuel said. “I kind of look at it like last year -- [San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey] had one of the craziest seasons. He won [2023] Offensive Player of the Year, you know what I’m saying?”

Many, including Samuel, thought McCaffrey should have won the 2023 MVP award after collecting 2,023 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns en route to the 49ers’ Super Bowl LVIII appearance. A similar vibe exists for Barkley.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In his first season with Philadelphia, Barkley has rushed for a sensational 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns, helping lead the Eagles to a current 13-3 record. He should be a lock for his first career Offensive Player of the Year honor.

Samuel and San Francisco might have missed the upcoming NFL playoffs, but the veteran wideout did not miss on his picks for two of the league’s top honors with Jackson and Barkley.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast