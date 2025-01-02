49ers vs. Cardinals practice report: Deebo, Bosa still absent

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Carlos Ramirez and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers still were without several key players at their Thursday practice, putting their availability for Sunday’s game in question.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs led the first team warm-ups after being named the starter, with Brock Purdy sidelined with an elbow injury. The signal-caller appears to be building a solid chemistry on the field, with wide receiver Jauan Jennings, in particular. The two worked out together during the offseason at SMU in Texas and were teammates at Tennessee.

The offensive line was looking very sparse, with only six players from the 53-man roster and two practice squad players going through drills together. The group still was without tackles Spencer Burford (calf) and Colton McKivitz (knee) on Thursday, not to mention tackle Trent Williams, guard Aaron Banks and tackle Jaylon Moore who have been placed on injured reserve.

There was more positive news for tight end George Kittle, who was on the field in a limited fashion on Wednesday. The All-Pro was going through his usual routine during the early portion of practice on Thursday, as was cornerback Isaac Yiadom, who missed Wednesday’s session with a pelvis injury.

Players who were missing from practice include wide receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive ends Nick Bosa and Robert Beal, whereas defensive end Leonard Floyd and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan Fowles were seen working with team medical staff on the side field.

Here is the full practice report for Thursday:

49ers

Did not participate

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

QB Brock Purdy (elbow)

DL Nick Bosa (knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (knee)

S Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle)

LB Demetrius Flannigan Fowles (calf)

DL Leonard Floyd (shoulder)

OL Spencer Burford (calf)

OL Colton McKivitz (knee)

DL Robert Beal (ankle)

CB Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder)

Limited participation

TE George Kittle (ankle/hamstring)

CB Isaac Yiadom (pelvis)

WR Ricky Pearsall (illness/chest)

Full participation

RB Isaac Guerendo (hamstring/foot)

S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist)

Cardinals

Did not participate

T Kelvin Beachum (knee)

Limited participation

CB Sean Murphy Bunting (toe)

K Matt Prater (left knee)

DT Darius Robinson (calf)

LB Mack Wilson (ankle/quadricep)

Full participation

C Hjalte Forholdt (personal)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast