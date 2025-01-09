Pearsall shares heartwarming reason for his Deebo appreciation

Deebo Samuel was there for Ricky Pearsall at his lowest moment, and for that, the 49ers rookie wide receiver is forever grateful.

Pearsall spoke to reporters after San Francisco's Week 17 loss to the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium, where he shared his appreciation for Samuel, who has mentored him throughout his rookie season.

“Specifically in the receivers room, Deebo has been a tremendous support to me and a great leader for me to come into a room like that,” Pearsall said on Dec. 30. “I just want to make sure that he feels appreciated because he should. I appreciate him greatly. He’s been tremendous for me.”

Pearsall joined Samuel on the latest episode of his "Cleats & Convos" podcast this week, where he was asked by Samuel's co-host, Liv Moods, his reason for wanting to make sure Samuel feels appreciated.

“Just the way he embraced me when I got in the building," Pearsall said. "Even, like I hate to bring this up, but back to the [shooting], I feel like that was probably the darkest moment I’ve ever been in, probably the toughest moment I’ve ever been in, and he was one of the only guys that showed up, and he was hanging out with my family in the hotel room. So, you know, just seeing that, you always say, 'When you’re in your darkest moment, you really see who is in your corner,' and he’s that guy.

"So outside of football, I just knew he was a guy I can trust and rely on, so when I got back in the building, it was just easy to talk to him and relate to him and have those conversations with him."

Pearsall was shot through the chest in a robbery attempt on Aug. 31 in San Francisco, just nine days before the start of his rookie season, and one person who was by his side through it all was Samuel.

Shortly after Pearsall arrived at the hospital after the incident, Samuel was the first to provide an encouraging update on his rookie teammate, sharing a post to X, formerly Twitter, that Pearsall was going to be OK.

He’s good🤞🏾🙏🏾. Thank god!!!! — Deebo (@19problemz) September 1, 2024

As supportive as Samuel has been off the field, Pearsall also has benefited greatly from his support on it.

"And then to football, he's just helped me along the way, adapting to the playbook, just being myself back out there, dancing with him and bring energy," Pearsall added. "Because that's how I want to play football, and that's how he probably wants to play football, too. For me, just play my game and get back to that, enjoy the ball again. For me, that's why I was saying I want him to feel appreciated."

The 2024 NFL season did not go the way Pearsall nor Samuel had hoped, for a variety of reasons, but the two were able to develop a strong bond as friends and teammates.

And for that, Pearsall is grateful.

