49ers officially trade Deebo to Commanders for fifth-round pick

Deebo Samuel's time with the 49ers has come to an end.

San Francisco traded Samuel to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the team officially announced on Wednesday.

The San Francisco #49ers announced they traded Deebo Samuel Sr. to the Washington Commanders.



📰: https://t.co/WwrijwO5Qn pic.twitter.com/XBDQKdKmK0 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 12, 2025

Washington is taking on the remainder of Samuel's contract and paying his full $17.55 million salary for the 2025 NFL season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on March 1, citing sources.

Washington is taking on the remainder of Deebo Samuel’s contract and paying his full $17.55 million salary for the 2025 season, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2025

Shortly after news of the agreed-to trade broke, Samuel made an emotional post of his own, thanking the 49ers.

Samuel requested a trade during his exit interview shortly after the 2024 NFL season. San Francisco then gave Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy, permission to seek a trade on Feb. 9 as it became clear the sides were headed toward a split this offseason.

In six seasons with the 49ers, Samuel recorded 334 receptions for 4,792 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns through the air while doubling as a threat on the ground, recording 202 rushing attempts for 1,143 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Selected in the second round (No. 36 overall) by the 49ers in 2019, Samuel immediately became a fan favorite for his versatility, yards-after-catch ability and bruising style of play that elevated San Francisco's offense to new heights.

In an offense that already features star play-makers with large contracts, like wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey and, possibly soon, quarterback Brock Purdy -- plus numerous defensive stars with significant contracts -- it became clear heading into the offseason that Samuel could be a potential salary cap casualty, despite president of football operations/general manager John Lynch stating on Jan. 8 at the end-of-season press conference that the team had no intention of parting ways with Samuel.

But Lynch told reporters at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine that the 49ers would honor the receiver's request.

“He’s asked for a fresh start, and I think we’re going to honor that,” Lynch told reporters in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

“But we’re in a good place with Deebo, and he’s done a lot for our organization, so the one thing I can tell you, if he indeed does move on, there would be nothing but love and gratitude for what he’s done for our organization,” Lynch later told Maiocco on the "49ers Talk" podcast.

Now, the 49ers will proceed on their quest to win a Super Bowl without one of the cornerstone players who helped get them so close twice over the past six seasons.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast