Ryans, Peters guarded on Texans, Commanders' Deebo trade interest

INDIANAPOLIS — The 49ers have granted Deebo Samuel permission to seek a trade and more than a few NFL teams likely are open to discussing the possibility.

While at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, former 49ers vice president of player personnel and current Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters was tight-lipped about the receiver he helped San Francisco draft in 2019.

“No comment, he is on another team,” Peters said of Samuel with a smile.

Peters advocated for Samuel, especially after the 49ers' coaching staff met the South Carolina prospect at the 2019 Senior Bowl. Six years later, the versatile receiver could be set to start over with a new team.

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, a member of the 49ers staff from 2017-2022, also is familiar with Samuel’s abilities.

“Always interested in good players, and he’s a good player,” Ryans said at the end of his media availability on Tuesday.

The Texans and the Commanders could be candidates as trade partners with the 49ers. Both teams would benefit from a physical wide receiver who can run the ball out of the backfield to support their respective young quarterbacks, C.J. Stroud and Jayden Daniels.

There has been no word from the 49ers if there have been any legitimate offers for Samuel but general manager John Lynch is set to face the media Wednesday at 11 a.m. PT.

The possibility of the 49ers' future without Samuel on the roster means they must acquire receivers ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Brandon Aiyuk, who had a breakout 2023 season, suffered a 2024 season-ending knee injury in Week 7, which puts his availability for Week 1 of the 2025 season very much in question.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The healthy receivers on the roster are Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing, making it necessary to acquire wideouts through free agency and/or the 2025 NFL Draft.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast