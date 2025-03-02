Report: 49ers, Commanders discussed Deebo-for-Allen trade

The 49ers reportedly were in talks to acquire a veteran defensive lineman from the Washington Commanders in their trade of Deebo Samuel before ultimately receiving a fifth-round draft pick for the star wide receiver.

San Francisco and Washington discussed including defensive tackle Jonathan Allen in the trade for Samuel, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday, citing sources.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was part of the trade discussion between the #Commanders and #49ers this week as they executed the Deebo Samuel deal, per source. Ultimately, he was not included. Allen is due $16.4M this year, a possible hurdle. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 2, 2025

The 49ers and Commanders agreed to a trade Saturday that sends Samuel to Washington and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to San Francisco, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. A Samuel-for-Allen trade would have sent a two-time Pro Bowl selection to the Bay, but, as Fowler mentioned, a $16.4 million cap hit along with him.

Instead, San Francisco receives an additional pick in the upcoming draft -- and Washington is taking on the remainder of Samuel's contract, paying his full $17.55 million salary for the 2025 NFL season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

Since Washington drafted Allen at No. 17 overall in 2017, the 30-year-old has registered 401 total tackles and 42 sacks across 109 games, with 108 starts.

Allen finished the 2024 regular season with 19 tackles and three sacks over eight games and missed Weeks 7-15 with a partially torn left pectoral muscle. He recorded six tackles in Washington's three 2025 NFL playoff games before Washington's season ended with its NFC Championship Game loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

While Commanders general manager Adam Peters -- who previously served as 49ers assistant GM -- confirmed in February that he granted Allen permission to seek a trade, the defensive tackle's new home won't be with San Francisco.

