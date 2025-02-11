Ochocinco issues Deebo ominous warning after 49ers trade request

Retired NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson issued a warning to fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel after the six-year 49ers veteran requested a trade out of San Francisco on Super Bowl Sunday.

“The grass isn’t always greener on the other side,” Johnson told “Night Cap” co-host and fellow NFL great Shannon Sharpe. “It’s not always greener on the other side, and hopefully, he doesn’t find that out, but if he goes to the wrong place, he will.”

Samuel has established a “Swiss Army Knife” reputation for his success out wide, in the slot, in the backfield or on jet sweeps.

The pair of NFL alumni discussed how Samuel’s unique skill set might not be as soundly utilized elsewhere as it has been with the 49ers. Johnson, in particular, is worried Samuel might not find a better offensive mastermind to work with than San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan.

“It’s cool. I understand it,” Johnson told Sharpe. “I think about Deebo’s skill set, I think about what Deebo brings to the table and how he’s such a Swiss Army Knife and can do so many different things from an offensive perspective.

“I would love his creativity -- I don’t think there’d be any room for him -- in Kansas City [Chiefs] … there’s only one Andy Reid … there’s only one Sean McVay. McVay’s [Los Angeles Rams] offense would be good for Samuel.”

Johnson also mentioned the Green Bay Packers as a possible terminus for Samuel.

Samuel, 29, has posted 5,935 yards from scrimmage and 42 touchdowns over 81 career games. He was an AP All-Pro and NFL Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

There is no telling or indication of where the trade requestee will end up. All Johnson wants Samuel to know is that the wideout might not find a better situation than his current one in the Bay.

