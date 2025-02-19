Kittle shares why Deebo is irreplaceable amid 49ers trade request

With Deebo Samuel's 49ers tenure likely coming to an end, his teammate George Kittle believes San Francisco will have a hard time replacing its longtime wide receiver.
Samuel requested a trade out of San Francisco earlier this month after six seasons with the team that originally selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The former All-Pro enjoyed plenty of success in coach Kyle Shanahan's system thanks to his versatility -- something Kittle believes the 49ers will miss.
"You can't really replace Deebo," Kittle told Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today Sports this week. "I think he's one of the most unique players in the NFL because of what he can do. He's the greatest, best YAC guy, besides myself -- I'll hype myself up, I'm pretty good at that, too. But he's so good when he gets the ball in his hands.
"The fact that you can line him up in the slot, out wide, in the backfield and do all the fun stuff with him and he breaks tackles, he runs like a running back and he has the burst, he has the speed, and he has the agility to get away from guys, too. He's just such a unique player. I don't think you can really replace him."
Kittle and Samuel have been through plenty together during their time as teammates, including two Super Bowl losses and even starring together in the Netflix show "Receiver" last summer. And it's clear the tight end can't imagine a 49ers offense without Samuel.
The 29-year-old carved out a uncommon role with the 49ers as an all-purpose wide receiver, or a "wide back," as many fondly call him, who recorded 1,143 yards and 20 touchdowns as a ball carrier with San Francisco. He had 202 rushing attempts, whether taking handoffs on jet sweeps or lining up in the backfield.
Kittle, Samuel and fellow receiver Brandon Aiyuk became known as the "YAC Bros" for their ability to break tackles and produce yards after contact. And while Samuel experienced a significant drop-off in production during the 2024 NFL season, recording career-lows of 3.4 catches for 44.7 yards per game, he still possesses the traits that made him an All-Pro in 2021.
It's no surprise there's league-wide interest in a multifaceted player like Samuel, who told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Feb. 9 that the 49ers have permitted him and his agent to find a trade partner this offseason. And it's no surprise to Kittle, either, who certainly will miss his YAC Bro if he leaves.