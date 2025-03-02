49ers trading Deebo to Commanders absolutely stuns social media

Deebo Samuel's 49ers tenure is coming to an end.

The 49ers have agreed to trade the All-Pro wide receiver to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round draft pick, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Saturday.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter were the first to report news of the trade.

Samuel and the Commanders seemingly confirmed the deal with separate social media posts. The trade can't become official until March 12, the first day of the new league year.

The news of Samuel's exit sent 49ers fans, former NFL players, media members and the rest of social media into a frenzy.

Debo to the commanders for a 5th round pick!!!?? — Brandon Jacobs (@BrandonJacobs27) March 1, 2025

In exchange for what now!? https://t.co/HDj0D0NalG — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 1, 2025

A fresh start for Deebo Samuel and a YAC weapon for Jayden Daniels in DC https://t.co/17vjusS76X — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2025

There is a short list of players from my favorite teams (Giants/Niners/Warriors) who I just aesthetically loved and enjoyed watching play. @19problemz is one of them. I will miss him dearly and I will root for him forever. pic.twitter.com/XEZq2OgDSy — Anthony Garcia (@SportsAnthony) March 1, 2025

Kliff’s gonna break the record for screens next year https://t.co/nNjWv4MIoE — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 2, 2025

Damm a 5th Life comes at you fast https://t.co/JhlgJSTbU0 — DaryleTHEGURUJohnson (@DDDGURU) March 2, 2025

I used to like him. Now he’ll fade from a lot of our minds. https://t.co/D2mKQ92jCf — Savannah (@rawmilklover89) March 2, 2025

