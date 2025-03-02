Breaking News

49ers trading Deebo to Commanders absolutely stuns social media

By Ali Thanawalla

Deebo Samuel's 49ers tenure is coming to an end.

The 49ers have agreed to trade the All-Pro wide receiver to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round draft pick, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Saturday.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter were the first to report news of the trade.

Samuel and the Commanders seemingly confirmed the deal with separate social media posts. The trade can't become official until March 12, the first day of the new league year.

The news of Samuel's exit sent 49ers fans, former NFL players, media members and the rest of social media into a frenzy.

