NFL

Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams both questionable for 49ers

By Josh Dubow | Associated Press

Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel Sr.
Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers got mixed injury news on Friday, with star receiver Deebo Samuel practicing for a second straight day and All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams sitting out with a sore toe.

Samuel had been expected to miss “a couple" of games after injuring his calf in a Week 2 loss at Minnesota but made it back to practice on a limited basis this week and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Williams missed practice Friday after reporting that his toe was sore following the previous day's practice and was also questionable for Sunday.

"It acted up a little bit in practice yesterday and it was just too sore for him to go today,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Tight end George Kittle had no injury designation for the game after missing last week’s game against the Rams with a hamstring injury.

Shanahan also said that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey returned from Germany, where he went for treatment for the Achilles tendinitis that led to him being placed on injured reserve two weeks ago.

McCaffrey will have to miss at least least two more games before he will be able to return to practice but Shanahan said he expected his rehab to ramp up beginning next week.

There were two other injuries from Thursday's practice with safety Talanoa Hufanga rolling his ankle and linebacker Curtis Robinson tearing his ACL. Hufanga will be listed as questionable this week and Robinson is out for the rest of the season.

Linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) and defensive lineman Jordan Elliott (foot) were also questionable.

Brock Purdy 6 hours ago

Five 49ers to watch in Sunday's game vs. rebuilding Patriots

NFL 7 hours ago

49ers hope visit from struggling Patriots helps them snap 2-game skid

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFL49ersDeebo SamuelTrent Williams
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us