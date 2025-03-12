Why reported 49ers addition Robinson might miss start of 2025 season

Demarcus Robinson, who reportedly agreed to a two-year, $9.5 million contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, served a useful purpose for the Los Angeles Rams over the past two seasons.

Yet, Rams general manager Les Snead suggested another force was being considered with the possibility of re-signing the veteran wide receiver this offseason.

“We’re still working through all those situations,” Snead said recently at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “He does have some things that he has to work through legally in the offseason that could prevent some playtime in the future. That’s the reality. That’s what you have to work through. We appreciate what he’s definitely done.”

Robinson could be in violation of the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse after he was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from his arrest in November.

The NFL did not immediately respond to an NBC Sports Bay Area inquiry regarding Robinson’s status.

But, according to the league’s policy, absent aggravating circumstances, discipline for a first DUI offense is suspension without pay for three games. Discipline for a second or subsequent offense is eight games.

Robinson, 30, a nine-year NFL veteran, was arrested in the early morning of Nov. 25, hours after a Rams home Sunday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Robinson was pulled over a few miles from the Rams’ training complex in Woodland Hills. California Highway Patrol officers reported a white Dodge sedan driving over 100 mph on the U.S. 101.

Robinson identified himself as the driver and, according to the report, had "objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment.”

So, depending on the case's outcome, the 49ers could be without Robinson, who caught 31 passes last season for 505 yards and seven touchdowns, for part of the 2025 campaign.

