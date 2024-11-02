Flannigan-Fowles fined over $10K for hit in 49ers' win vs. Cowboys

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles' bank account took a hit during the 49ers' bye week.

The NFL fined Flannigan-Fowles $10,750 for a hit he delivered while leading with his helmet in the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday night at Levi's Stadium.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan, the league assessed an unnecessary roughness penalty on Flannigan-Fowles while levying the fine Saturday.

#49ers LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles was fined $10,750 by the league for unnecessary roughness Week 8 game vs Cowboys.



The league has still not decided on a fine for Nick Bosa for the hat he wore while crashing the national post game broadcast. — Jennifer Lee Chan - threads @jenniferleechan (@jenniferleechan) November 2, 2024

Flannigan-Fowles was not penalized for unnecessary roughness during the game.

Late in the first quarter of the 49ers' 30-24 win, Flannigan-Fowles was part of a tackle on a punt return by Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, and San Francisco's linebacker appeared to launch at Turpin with the crown of his helmet.

No penalty flag was thrown on the field but a scuffle ensued between 49ers and Cowboys players, leading to offsetting dead-ball unnecessary roughness infractions on San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner and Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who both came onto the field as the teams transitioned from special teams units to defense and offense, respectively.

While Flannigan-Fowles was fined by the NFL, the league still hasn't decided whether to fine star edge rusher Nick Bosa for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat on the field in support of former President Donald Trump after the 49ers' win.

A league source told Maiocco on Friday that the NFL is looking into fining Bosa for violating the personal messages policy, but there's no immediate timeline for when a decision will be made.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones first reported that the NFL was considering a fine for Bosa but that a decision wouldn't come until next week.

While Bosa awaits word from the league, Flannigan-Fowles has to write a hefty check to the NFL for his actions last week.

