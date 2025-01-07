Why Lenoir boldly predicts his own absence from 2026 Pro Bowl

Deommodore Lenoir was snubbed from the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl, but the 49ers cornerback doesn't expect to be there next season either despite his rising star status.

"I missed the Pro Bowl this year, I think I'm going to miss it next year because we're going to be in the Super Bowl," Lenoir told reporters Monday. "The Super Bowl is here [Levi's Stadium], so we need to be in the dance. I ain't really worried about the Pro Bowl."

Lenoir's strong showing during the 2024 NFL season might not have resulted in any significant accolades, but his continued ascension certainly earned the confidence of the 49ers, who signed the cornerback to a lucrative five-year, $92 million contract extension in November.

The fourth-year veteran didn't allow a single touchdown reception during the 2024 campaign while also ranking top 10 among cornerbacks in solo tackles, forced fumbles and receptions allowed, per Pro Football Focus.

It's clear many of San Francisco's star players are eager to put the disappointing 2024 campaign behind them, with Lenoir's bold statement echoing what many in the 49ers' locker room believe -- 2025 will be a bounce-back season for the proud franchise.

