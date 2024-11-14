Kyle Shanahan

Lenoir reveals emotional reaction to 49ers contract extension

By Jordan Elliott

Deommodore Lenoir didn't hold back upon hearing the news of his lucrative five-year, $92 million contract extension with the 49ers.

While speaking to reporters Wednesday, Lenoir revealed his surge of emotion after learning the life-altering deal had been made official.

"I was happy. When I heard my agent tell me the deal was finally done, I burst out into tears that I was finally able to change my family's life, for generations," Lenoir said. "It was just a blessing."

Coach Kyle Shanahan was elated about the signing as well, revealing San Francisco's intentions of inking the rising star cornerback to a long-term contract for some time now.

"Pumped, something we tried to do in the offseason. Didn't get it done. They started working on it here a few weeks ago, for them to finish it up yesterday, so pumped," Shanahan said. "Can't say enough about DMo. He's exactly what we want as a Niner. His style of play, how good he's become and really just how much he loves football and he's the same dude everyday. I know we were pumped, the guys were pumped, it was huge."

Lenoir's teammates wasted no time celebratin his extension, putting together a fitting celebration during Wednesday's practice.

Lenoir, who just turned 25 in October, likely is entering his prime years while ascending to the status of a bonafide No. 1 cornerback.

The fourth-year NFL veteran has two interceptions and six passes defended during the 2024 NFL season, proving to be an invaluable piece of the 49ers' secondary -- a role he figures to maintain for years to come.

