Source: Lenoir, 49ers agree to five-year contract extension

The 49ers have locked in their star cornerback for the next several years.

Deommodore Lenoir reached a five-year contract extension with San Francisco, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported the news Tuesday, citing a source, adding that the deal is worth $92 million.

Source: the #49ers and corner Deommodore Lenoir have reached a five-year, $92-million extension. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 12, 2024

Fowler added that both sides have discussed a new deal since the spring, stating the 49ers "value his versatility."

The 25-year-old has been one of the biggest breakout defenders in the league, already backing up a strong 2023 campaign through nine games this season.

Lenoir has started all nine games this season, compiling 53 tackles, six passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble. He also grabbed a fumble on special teams in San Francisco's Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and returned it 61 yards for his first career touchdown.

San Francisco selected Lenoir out of Oregon in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He has recorded 233 tackles, including nine for a loss, two quarterback hits, one sack, 23 passes defended and six interceptions over his four NFL seasons (56 game appearances, 41 starts).

Lenoir has brought that dog mentality both on and off the field for the 49ers, and the Hyena is here for the long run. Originally set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Lenoir now will remain in the Bay until at least the 2029 season.

