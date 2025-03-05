49ers' Lenoir subtly shades Seahawks after Metcalf trade request

The 49ers' future matchups with their NFC West rivals could look a lot different.

Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf requested a trade from Seattle on Wednesday, per multiple reports, and the team has decided to explore it. As expected, the news took the NFL world by storm as fans, players and media members alike collectively reacted.

But San Francisco cornerback Deommodore Lenoir's reaction took an interesting turn.

"Bro You can’t leave Seattle you the only one that made that game fun," Lenoir wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

But he wasn't done.

Lenoir later went live on Instagram and further discussed Metcalf's trade request while shading the receiver's teammate, second-year pro Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

"Y'all cannot let DK leave," Lenoir said. "Y'all can't do that. Like how am I going to have fun out there? Njigba, he be crying all day. He cries. That's all he do is cry. 'Ref, he's holding. He's holding, ref. Oh no, don't hurt me.' Crybaby.

"But back to DK, we can't let you leave, bro. Unless you want to be a Niner. That's the only way. But then again, I like going against you. Because you're the only receiver that's going to be out there really on that time. You going to come and try to hit somebody in the face, and I got to show you that I ain't no Buster. Hit you back. Then we just going at it."

Lenoir, who spends his time on the field defending some of the NFL's best receivers but acts as a recruiter off the field, clarified that he wasn't trying to sway Metcalf to come to the Bay, even after the 49ers agreed to trade star receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.

He reiterated that he was "mad" and "hot" Wednesday morning after learning about Metcalf asking out, but it all stems down to the competitor in him wanting to go against the best -- especially in a historic rivalry already as tense as the 49ers-Seahawks is.

The Seahawks also released longtime wide receiver Tyler Lockett on Wednesday morning.

Smith-Njigba took to his X account to share a two-word response to all the movement happening around his team.

As divisional opponents, the 49ers will face the Seahawks once at home and once in Seattle during the 2025 regular season. And it's only a matter of time until we figure out if Lenoir will be having "fun" during those matchups or not.

