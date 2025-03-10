NFL Rumors

Report: 49ers' rival Seahawks trading star WR Metcalf to Steelers

By Jordan Elliott

The 49ers aren't the only NFC West team undergoing major changes to their wide receiver room.

On the same day All-Pro wideout Davante Adams reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks made an earth-shaking decision of their own.

The Seahawks reportedly are trading star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

Seattle reportedly will receive a 2025 second-round draft pick in exchange for Metcalf.

Rapoport and Pelissero also reported Metcalf will receive a five-year $150 million contract extension from the Steelers.

All of this comes after the 49ers agreed to trade former All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.

Metcalf and Samuel entered the league together, with both joining the NFC West after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seahawks and 49ers respectively.

There's plenty of room for further change in the NFC West as the new league year begins this week, but one thing is certain -- the division will look a lot different in 2025.

