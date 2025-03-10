Report: 49ers' rival Seahawks trading star WR Metcalf to Steelers

The 49ers aren't the only NFC West team undergoing major changes to their wide receiver room.

On the same day All-Pro wideout Davante Adams reportedly signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks made an earth-shaking decision of their own.

The Seahawks reportedly are trading star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

The #Seahawks are trading WR DK Metcalf to the #Steelers for premium draft pick compensation, per me and @TomPelissero, as finally(!) Pittsburgh gets its big-play weapon.



Metcalf will also get a contract extension to go with the trade. pic.twitter.com/xKv7Qpr16r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2025

Seattle reportedly will receive a 2025 second-round draft pick in exchange for Metcalf.

It’s a 2025 2nd rounder to Seattle for DK Metcalf. Mammoth. https://t.co/g0I3YYonla — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2025

Rapoport and Pelissero also reported Metcalf will receive a five-year $150 million contract extension from the Steelers.

Per me and @TomPelissero: DK Metcalf gets a 5-year, $150M contract along with it. https://t.co/n18g7aF6ck — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2025

All of this comes after the 49ers agreed to trade former All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.

Metcalf and Samuel entered the league together, with both joining the NFC West after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seahawks and 49ers respectively.

There's plenty of room for further change in the NFC West as the new league year begins this week, but one thing is certain -- the division will look a lot different in 2025.

