The 49ers’ roster took a beating at the beginning of the new league year in March.

The next three days present an opportunity for 49ers general manager John Lynch to restock the pantry.

“I like the depth of this draft,” Lynch told the Bay Area media this week. “I like that there's a lot of quality starters throughout this draft. I think it runs deep into Day 2 and even into Day 3.”

The 49ers have 11 scheduled draft picks, beginning Thursday night at No. 11 overall.

The 49ers have plenty of openings to fill after trades, releases and free agency accounted for departures of receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Jordan Mason, guard Aaron Banks, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and defensive linemen Leonard Floyd, Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins.

The 2025 NFL Draft gives the 49ers chances to offset those losses while getting younger and less expensive.

“There are a lot of starters in this draft,” Lynch said. “You could argue that maybe the high end and the front isn't as deep as it might have been in other years. But I think the quality depth that runs deep into this draft is a strength of this draft.”

Here is how NBC Sports Bay Area envisions the 49ers using all their picks in our annual seven-round mock draft:

After releasing Hargrave and Collins in cap-slashing moves, the 49ers’ biggest need is at defensive tackle. Nolen is a three-down interior lineman who can bring some juice to the pass rush on third downs. His ability to get off at the snap of the ball is what 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek emphasizes with his D-linemen.

Round 2, No. 43: DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas

At 6-foot-6, 264 pounds, Jackson can use his length, power and tenacity to win his pass-rush snaps. Jackson immediately earns significant playing time on the 49ers’ defensive line rotation with his ability to set the edge in the run game and power his way to the quarterback on nickel downs. He is also adept at blocking field goals.

Round 3, No. 75: WR Savion Williams, TCU

So long, Deebo Samuel. Hello, Savion Williams. Coach Kyle Shanahan can transfer the Deebo package into a section of the playbook for Williams, who is a powerful runner and a wide receiver with plenty of room to grow.

Round 3, No. 100: CB Quincy Riley, Louisville

The 49ers have an opening in their nickel defense, and Riley has a chance to put his ball-hawking skills to immediate use. He might be best-suited to cover the slot receiver, which would enable the 49ers to keep Deommodore Lenoir on the outside.

Round 4, No. 113: OT Logan Brown, Kansas

It will not be too long before the 49ers need a starting offensive tackle, and Brown could end up being that guy down the road. He could earn a uniform on game days as the swing tackle before developing into a full-time starter down the road.

Round 4, No. 138: LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

Greenlaw’s departure leaves an opportunity for the rookie to line up next to linebacker Fred Warner in the 49ers’ defense. How quickly he becomes proficient in pass coverage will determine if he can beat out Dee Winters for the starting job.

Round 5, No. 147: C Drew Kendall, Boston College

Teams now keep three backup offensive linemen on game days, and that opens the door for a backup center to suit up. Kendall has the athleticism required for the 49ers’ blocking scheme. He’s a backup now, and a starter down the road.

Round 5, No. 160: TE Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech

It’s a loaded class of tight ends, so the 49ers spin the wheel on Day 3. The 49ers already have George Kittle, a six-time Pro Bowl performer. They signed blocking specialist Luke Farrell in free agency. Conyers is well-rounded and should be able to supply the offense with a threat in the passing game.

Round 7, No. 227: S Craig Woodson, Cal

The 49ers got to know Woodson a little better at the team’s recent local pro day in Santa Clara. Woodson initially slots into a backup role and could find his way onto the field as a core special-teams contributor.

Round 7, No. 249: RB Brashard Smith, SMU

Smith’s ability to stick his foot in the ground and get up the field is a nice match for the 49ers’ running scheme. He is also comfortable as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Last season at SMU, he rushed for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 39 catches for 327 yards and four scores.

Round 7, No. 252: CB Mello Dotson, Kansas

His relative lack of speed is the reason he goes so long before hearing his name called. Dotson is best in zone coverage, and that gives him a chance to find success with the 49ers. He has an incredible knack for finding the football, as he demonstrated with 12 interceptions and four pick-sixes in his college career.

