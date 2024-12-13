49ers injury report: Greenlaw day-to-day after making 2024 debut

SANTA CLARA - The 49ers did not escape Week 15 with a win but they did avoid any serious injuries in their 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at Levi's Stadium.

On Friday coach Kyle Shanahan shared that all three players on the injury report are day-to-day and will likely return to the field after their three days off. That includes linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who made his 2024 NFL season debut after being sidelined since Super Bowl LVIII with an Achilles injury

Greenlaw experienced tightening and soreness in the knee on the same side as his Achilles injury during the second half of Thursday's loss. The linebacker believed sitting out of the remainder of the game was in the best interest in his return.

Greenlaw was on the field for 30 defensive plays, or 46 percent and registered eight tackles — three solo, before exiting the game. The Arkansas product ranked second on the team in tackles, second only to Fred Warner who logged 15 total tackles — eight solo during the game.

Ji’Ayir Brown, who suffered a groin injury, and Dee Winters who is dealing with a neck injury are the remaining two players on the injury report who are day-to-day.

Nick Bosa, who made his return after missing three games with a hip/oblique injury is not on the injury report and Shanahan appreciated his contributions in the game.

“No report of anything today,” Shanahan said. "It was awesome to get Nick back and he really helped us. It was a good sign that they didn’t tell me anything about him today.”

Shanahan also shared that All-Pro tackle Trent Williams, who has missed four consecutive games with an ankle injury, still has hopes of returning to the field before the season ends. Williams has been doing everything possible to recover from the stubborn injury.

